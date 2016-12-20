Vernon SAR demonstrate ice rescue techniques

Last week an ice fisherman needed help from another angler when he fell through the ice on Swan Lake.

In the wake of that close call, Vernon Search and Rescue crews wanted to share their knowledge of how to stay safe on ice.

On Tuesday, volunteers preformed several demonstration rescues on Swan Lake.

When search and rescue volunteers are called in to save someone who has fallen through the ice, time is of the essence.

“You have about ten minutes of meaningful movement and you have about one hour before you become unconscious due to hypothermia so we are really working within that golden hour of getting somebody,” explained Darren Muntak, an ice rescue team leader with Vernon Search and Rescue.

One key safety message is don’t go out on the ice alone.

“Go with the plan that no ice is safe. It can be six inches thick in one spot on the lake or river or creek and it can be only two inches in another spot,” said Muntak.

Ice rescues are a fairly rare occurrence and by spreading more public awareness of how to stay safe on the ice rescuers hope to keep it that way.