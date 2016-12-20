Patients at the MUHC discover true meaning behind gift of giving

A group of volunteers invaded the hematology and oncology wards at the MUHC’s Royal Victoria Hospital to deliver a dose of Christmas magic.

Many patients are bed-ridden and unable to go home for the holidays, let alone shop for their loved ones. Dozens of volunteers came to the rescue to help spread the Christmas spirit among patients thanks to gift donations.

“What Cedars wanted to do and the volunteers wanted to do was to be able to provide a special day for them when they could chose something for themselves and for their families,” Cedars CanSupport coordinator Andrea Connors said.

Most patients don’t plan to spend the holidays confined to a hospital room. But many try to make the most of it, including one patient recently diagnosed with lymphoma.

“We have to be strong in life and while we can fight, we fight,” 77-year-old David Dias said.

Dias credits his wife for his good spirits since she has stood by his side day and night since he was admitted to hospital months ago.

“We are married for the last 54 years,” Dias said. “We keep going well!”

Dias’ wife, Maria, jokes that she has been keeping a close eye on him to make sure he listens to the doctor’s orders.

“Sometimes he jokes about sickness and it gets in the way so I have to control him that way that’s all,” said Dias.

The couple is still hoping to make it home in time for Christmas, and Santa’s helpers are determined to get them ready with a selection of gifts to give their loved ones.

Volunteers spent the day pushing gift-filled carts to patients’ rooms, encouraging them to help themselves to a handful of presents.

“It’s for my friends who come from my work to visit me, bring me food, bring me some books and buy a TV for me,” said 54-year-old Natalya Maslova who was recently diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

“We know it doesn’t make life easier or better but if we can just give them something extra something to have for the holiday season we really want to do that,” Connors said.

Once they’ve picked their gifts, they move down the assembly line and land in Santa’s wrapping department, where every present is packaged to perfection.

“They can’t do it themselves and they would probably be people who put a lot of pride and care in giving gifts every year,” volunteer Nancy Rahal said. “So I take extra special time and care on the details so it’s a reflection of what they would do for their loved ones.

The Dias family has chosen gifts for their sons and their newborn grandchild. It gives a new meaning to the gift of giving.

“I think it’s a very good idea,” said Maria Dias. “That gives happiness to a lot of people!”