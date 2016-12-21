Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Daytime highs will remain near or above freezing for most areas today. We will be in between weather systems – expect a drier day today with sunny breaks possible for some areas.

However, another front moving inland will bring us the return of flurries tomorrow afternoon and evening.

As we head into the weekend, signs point to another system moving in from the southwest on Friday and Saturday although at this time our weekend forecasting confidence is low.

Today’s daytime high range: 0 to +6

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla