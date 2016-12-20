Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, December 20, 2016 – Weather forecast update at 3:45pm:

Daytime highs will remain near or above freezing for most areas Wednesday. We will be in between weather systems on Wednesday – expect a drier day with sunny breaks possible for some areas.

However, another front moving inland will bring us the return of flurries on Thursday afternoon and evening.

As we head into the weekend, signs point to another system moving in from the southwest on Friday and Saturday although at this time our weekend forecasting confidence is low.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 0 to +6

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm

~ Duane/Wesla