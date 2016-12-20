Suspected fentanyl overdose in Lethbridge leads to impaired driving charges

A 22-year-old woman is facing charges after a suspected fentanyl overdose while behind the wheel Tuesday morning.

At around 10:30 a.m., Lethbridge police were called to help Lethbridge Fire/EMS after an SUV was found blocking both eastbound lanes on 13 St N, near 5 Ave N.

Investigators said a passing motorist came across the vehicle and found the woman unconscious behind the wheel.

The motorist called 911 and started performing CPR, when a second motorist stopped to help.

Paramedics then took over and treated the woman for a suspected fentanyl overdose. She regained consciousness and was transported to Chinook Regional Hospital.

Investigators said the woman was in the Tim Horton’s drive through immediately before the overdose.

Mariah Shanice Old Shoes is facing charges of impaired driving and dangerous driving.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24.