December 20, 2016 6:56 pm

Manitobans chosen to represent Canada at Spengler Cup

Three Manitobans and four former members of the Manitoba Moose have been named to Canada's roster for this year's Spengler Cup.

Three Manitobans will try to help Canada defend its title later this month at the Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland.

Winnipegger Jacob Micflikier along with Chay and Colby Genoway, brothers from Morden, are among the 23 players chosen to wear the maple leaf at the tournament.

Micflikier has nine goals and 12 assists in 28 games this season with EHC Biel of Switzerland’s National League A. The 32-year-old forward won a Spengler Cup title in 2012.

Chay Genoway currently plays for the KHL’s Jokerit Helsinki and has 16 points in 35 games. The 29-year-old defenceman registered an assist in his only career NHL game in 2012.

Colby Genoway has put up six goals and 13 assists in 41 games with the KHL’s Zagreb Medvescak this season. The 33-year-old forward was selected to play in the Spengler Cup twice before.

Former Manitoba Moose players Drew MacIntyre, Mark Flood, Shaun Heshka and Mason Raymond were also named to the national team’s roster.

Canada opens the Spengler Cup on Boxing Day against the KHL’s HC Dinamo Minsk. The championship game will be played on Dec. 31. Canada has won the tournament title 13 times.

