Winnipeg mental health advocate asking for better strategies at Crisis Response Centre

WINNIPEG — A local mental health advocate is raising concerns about the way the Crisis Response Centre operates and is calling for changes to the system.

Aly Raposo, 22, battles mental illness on a daily basis, and says she has had to use the Crisis Response Centre eight times in the three years it has been open.

She said she’s happy something like this exists in Winnipeg, but she’s concerned that the centre isn’t using its resources to the best of its abilities.

“Every single time I’ve been there, the only two options are go to a stabilization crisis unit or ‘here’s some pamphlets with a bunch of information in them,'” said Aly Raposo.

She said she’s not only someone who lives with her illness each day, but also advocates for better funding and allocation of funds when it comes to resources. She says she’s frustrated with the way resources have been put to use in the Crisis Response Centre.

“I feel like with my experience there isn’t a lot of strategy when it comes to the mental health planning and the furthering of following up with patients,” said Raposo.

The Crisis Response Centre said it has heard the response from patients over the years and as of Jan. 1, 2016, it started a program that allows for follow-up with patients so that they aren’t sent home and left alone after they come to the centre seeking help.

James Bolton, the medical director of WRHA Crisis Response Centre, said people presenting with crisis don’t deserve to just have their case close once they leave.

“People within a couple of weeks can get psychotherapy or see a psychologist or get medications adjusted and they can follow up with that service for a month or two,” Bolton said.

However, Raposo said she didn’t receive any follow-up the last time she used the centre, which was last summer.

Raposo says she’s happy the centre exists, but isn’t sure how helpful it is with the way it operates now.

“It’s almost like a vicious circle. The same thing over and over. You’re going in feeling like you have absolutely nothing and then you leave there going ‘OK so I have the same thing I thought when I went there,'” Raposo said.

She added that she wants to see more than pamphlets. She wants to see ways to help her and others cope in a time of crisis. She wants to be able to be taken directly to the centre if and when she requires a paramedic to pick her up. But, as it stands right now the protocol calls for emergency personnel to take anyone they pick up to the emergency room, and not directly to the Crisis Response Centre.