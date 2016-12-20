Calgary police search for suspect in stolen pickup truck after owner dragged alongside vehicle

One person has been taken to hospital while police are hunting for a suspect in a stolen pickup truck after a theft Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the owner of a pickup truck had briefly left the vehicle running while he went inside a business in the area of Edmonton Trail and 9 Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.

When he returned to his truck, the thief was inside the vehicle. Police said the owner grabbed the mirror to try to prevent the suspect from driving off.

He was dragged a short distance before he let go. EMS said he’d been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were still looking for his truck Tuesday afternoon.

Officers advise residents against leaving vehicles running while unattended and advise anyone witnessing a theft to put their own personal safety first.

