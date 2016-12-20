Lethbridge woman sentenced to just over 2 years in west side stabbing

Peggy Ann Holy Singer was not present in the courtroom when her sentence was handed down for a violent assault earlier this year.

The 23-year-old appeared by closed circuit television (CCTV) from the Lethbridge Correction Centre as the judge handed her two years and four months behind bars for stabbing 21-year-old Kenny Jagger Eagle Plume.

In an agreed statement of facts, in the early morning hours of Feb. 17, Holy Singer drove from Cardston to Lethbridge with a heavily intoxicated group of people. They were drinking behind a home on the 900 block of Columbia Boulevard West.

An argument broke out between Eagle Plume and 24-year-old Linnea Brooke White Quills. Holy Singer then became involved, challenging the victim to a fight. The victim was unaware Holy Singer was armed with a kitchen knife.

She attacked Eagle Plume, stabbing him a total of four times, resulting in a punctured lung and other serious injuries.

He was transported to Chinook Regional Hospital where he required multiple major surgeries. After suffering complications in hospital, including contracting an infection of the flesh-eating disease, Eagle Plume eventually made a full recovery.

Holy Singer was convicted of multiple charges on Nov. 1, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breaching court orders.

The Crown asked for three-and-a-half to five years in prison. However, the defence suggested 10 to 12 months, arguing Holy Singer was a victim of the effects of the residential school system and grew up with a life filled with alcohol abuse and violence.

Holy Singer was given credit for 10 months served in pre-trial custody and has 18 months left to serve of her sentence.