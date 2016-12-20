Woman uses phone app to find missing husband’s body

A Northern California woman found her missing husband’s body before the authorities by using a smartphone app, officials said.

The unidentified Pacifica woman reported him missing Friday night and used an app to trace her husband’s cellphone to San Mateo on Saturday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported .

Investigators believe 49-year-old Jayesh Patel’s Mercedes fell about 30 feet from an elevated ramp at the interchange of Highway 101 and state Highway 92 in San Mateo late Friday or early Saturday. His wife located the crumpled car underneath the interchange and called police Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

First responders had to use the “jaws of life” to tear off the crushed car’s doors and remove Patel’s body, Montiel said.

It’s not clear what caused Patel to lose control of the Mercedes and slam into the concrete barrier hard enough to vault the car over it.