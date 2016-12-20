Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign trio of draft picks and name Matthias Goossen award winner

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed three of their draft picks on Tuesday and named Matthias Goossen the winner of their Ed Kotowich Good Guy Award.

The Bombers announced the signings of defensive lineman Rupert Butcher, linebacker Frank Renaud and offensive lineman Zachary Intzandt.

All three players attended Bombers training camp last season after they were selected in the 2016 CFL Draft. They were returned to university for their final year of eligibility.

Butcher was taken with the 46th overall pick and recorded 2.5 sacks last season with the Western Mustangs. Intzandt was an offensive lineman with the McMaster Marauders. He was taken with the Bombers’ 37th overall selection and as a senior was named a first team OUA All-Star. Renaud played three seasons with the Windsor Lancers and led the team with 44 tackles in 2016.

The Bombers also named offensive lineman Matthias Goossen as this year’s recipient of the Ed Kotowich Good Guy Award. The award recognizes a player for their excellence in football ability, team camaraderie and their work in the community.

According to the club Goossen spent more than 115 hours in the community last season. He worked as a player ambassador for the Blue Bombers Care programs and coached at several amateur football camps.

“It is a true honour to receive this award,” said Goossen through a media release. “I am grateful to the organization and their staff who give me the opportunity to help out the community that has made me feel at home over these past three seasons.”

Kotowich played seven seasons for the Bombers in the 1950’s and 60’s. Matt Bucknor won the honour in 2015.

