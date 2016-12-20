Montrealer looking for good Samaritans after father assaulted

Nadaine Taing is looking for two good Samaritans whom she says saved her father’s life after he was allegedly brutally beaten.

Narith Taing was taking a walk on his way home from work around 5 p.m. Monday, when he accidentally bumped into another man on the corner of Émile-Journault and 10th avenues in Montreal’s east end.

“He’s a crossing guard. He wears a thick coat, so his hood reduces his vision,” Nadaine Taing explained.

“Then the man told him that he better learn some respect and started beating him.”

The 59-year-old fell to the ground under the weight of the first punch.

“The man continued hitting him and kicking him,” she told Global News.

Nadaine Taing explained two black men, aged in their 30s or 40s, ran in to help her father and the aggressor ran away.

“The two men helped him up and brought him to the [corner store] to keep him warm,” she told Global News.

“[They made] sure he was OK. My dad was very dizzy and disoriented. He waited for the dizziness to calm down before heading home.”

Narith Taing was later taken to hospital to be treated for several fractures; he is expected to head home Tuesday night.

The family is looking for the two good Samaritans so they can say “thank you” and ask a few questions.

“I would like to thank them for their courage to intervene and help my father,” said Nadaine Taing.

“I would also like to speak to them see if they recall any details that may help the police. This time, the aggressor wasn’t armed, but he may be more dangerous next time.”