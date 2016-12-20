Pittsburgh WWII vet gets honorary degree at 100

A 100-year-old Pittsburgh man had a lifelong dream fulfilled when he was presented with an honorary degree from Duquesne University on Friday.

Leo Plunkett attended the school between 1934 and 1937. Before he could get his undergraduate degree in English, the Great Depression forced him to drop out and find work in a warehouse.

When the Second World War broke out, Plunkett enlisted in the army and earned a Bronze Star for his service. He returned to Pittsburgh but never went back to school.

According to Plunkett, Duquesne played a significant role in his life. It’s where his wife Ruth graduated from in 1938 and where the two got married. They even renewed their vows there in 1997. Their son, grandson and granddaughter attended the school, too.

The veteran was honoured at Friday’s ceremony by university president Ken Gormley.

“Leo still lives his life according to that core set of values that were instilled in him 80 years ago… In a nutshell, as we sometimes say here, Leo is about as ‘Duquesneable’ as they get,” said Gormley.

Despite his age, the centenarian maintains an active lifestyle. He drives a convertible accessorized with a Duquesne license plate and works out at his local YMCA.

Plunkett told CBS affiliate KDKA that he was taken aback when the school told him he’d receive a degree.

“Needless to say, I was overwhelmed. I just couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I didn’t graduate from university and here I am getting an honorary degree.”

Plunkett was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.

“The university has held a special place in my heart throughout all of these years,” Plunkett said as he addressed the graduates. “Life is full of surprises and this honorary degree is a special one for me.”