Armstrong senior guilty of animal cruelty

A 71-year old Armstrong man has been found guilty of causing unnecessary pain and suffering and failing to provide necessities of life to an animal.

A Vernon judge brought down the ruling Monday against Gary Roberts.

The SPCA seized 16 malnourished horses from Robert’s farm in 2014, three later died. Around 100 other horses belonging to Roberts were later auctioned off.

The judge acquitted Roberts on a charge of uttering threats of death or harm saying it couldn’t be proven it was directed at anyone in particular.

Roberts will be sentenced in the New Year.