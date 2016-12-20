Police search for man in Calgary cocaine trafficking investigation

Calgary police are searching for a man wanted on warrants in relation to a cocaine trafficking investigation that started in August 2016. One man has already been arrested and charged, police said Tuesday.

Four search warrants were executed on three vehicles and a home in the 8800 block of Horton Road S.W. after a tip from the public about a possible drug trafficking operation in August.

Two men were arrested in the 9100 block of Macleod Trail S. on Nov. 10; one on outstanding warrants and the other charged in the case. (The man arrested on outstanding warrants turned out to have nothing to do with the drug trafficking investigation).

A search of the Horton Road home after the arrest resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine (street value of about $13,920), powder cocaine ($16,770 street value), along with other cutting agents, cash, scales and multiple cellphones.

Sam Marcello Kassiba, 32, faces various drug-related charges and is set to appear in court Jan. 13, 2017.

Police continue to search for the second Calgary man accused in the drug trafficking case, Emmanuel Adali Dopiti, 29. He’s described as about 5’5” and 185 pounds.

Investigators said he was last known to drive a 2006 black Honda Civic.

“Illegal drug activity is a danger to the community and a root cause of social disorder, violent crime and property crime,” police said in a statement.

“Vehicle thefts, break and enters and robberies are often committed by those trying to fuel addiction. The CPS aims to address root causes of crime through crime reduction strategies and community partnerships to ensure Calgary remains a safe place to live.”

Anyone with information about Adali Dopiti is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.