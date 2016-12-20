Toronto Christmas Market heightens security following Berlin attack

The Toronto Christmas Market has hired extra paid-duty police officers and added barricades at the market entrances as a precaution following the attack in Berlin.

A Toronto police spokesman told Global News Tuesday afternoon community response officers will also be on patrol in the area.

The heightened security follows an attack in Berlin where a truck drove into a crowded Christmas market. Twelve people were killed and 48 others were injured.

The police spokesman said there isn’t a threat against the Toronto market and the extra security is precautionary.

Mathew Rosenblatt, executive producer of the Toronto Christmas Market, said in a statement to Global News that security “is and always has been our top priority.”

“Our security protocols are established and reviewed annually in consultation with Police, Fire and EMS services well before the Toronto Christmas Market officially opens, and are reviewed throughout the month-long festival,” he said.

“We have been speaking with our security team to evaluate the protocols that we have in place to protect our visitors. These conversations continue today and we are making adjustments and enhancements to some of our current measures in light of yesterday’s event, for the benefit of our visitors, exhibitors and retailers.”

Ashley Carter contributed to this report