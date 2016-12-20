Three register more than triple legal blood alcohol limit during week two of RCMP Holiday Checkstop

Between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19 2,680 vehicles were pulled over during the second week of the RCMP Holiday Checkstop, according to a news release.

52 checkstops were held across the province during week two. Twenty-two people were charged with impaired driving with a blood alcohol reading over the legal limit, three more were charged with impaired driving with drugs and five were charged for refusing to use the breathalyzer.

The highest blood alcohol reading was .240, more than triple the legal limit. Three separate people had this reading.

One traffic related fatality happened in Split Lake, Manitoba during the second week.

Week Two Checkstop Stats: