Crime
December 20, 2016 3:59 pm

Ottawa Muslim community grieving after sisters allegedly stabbed to death by brother

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ottawa police have charged Musab A-Noor, 29, with one count of first-degree murder and another count of second-degree murder.

Nathalie Madore / File / The Canadian Press
A A

Ottawa’s Muslim community is struggling to come to grips with an alleged family tragedy that resulted in the deaths of two devout sisters.

Police allege that 32-year-old Asma A-Noor and her 29-year-old sister Nasiba were both stabbed to death in an Ottawa home on Friday night.

They have arrested the women’s brother Musab A-Noor, also 29, and charged him with one count of first-degree murder and another count of second-degree murder. Const. Chuck Benoit declined to say which charge related to which victim.

At least one mourner said the sisters’ untimely deaths came as a particular shock to a community with which they were heavily involved.

Sheema Khan said Nasiba A-Noor was a well-respected teacher of the Qur’an throughout the region.

She is listed as a staff member at the Tarbiya Learning Academy, an alternative school with a heavy focus on religion, and also conducted private lessons.

Global News

© 2016 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Asma A-Noor
Crime
Musab A-Noor
Nasiba A-Noor
Ottawa Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News