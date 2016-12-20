Ottawa Muslim community grieving after sisters allegedly stabbed to death by brother

Ottawa’s Muslim community is struggling to come to grips with an alleged family tragedy that resulted in the deaths of two devout sisters.

Police allege that 32-year-old Asma A-Noor and her 29-year-old sister Nasiba were both stabbed to death in an Ottawa home on Friday night.

They have arrested the women’s brother Musab A-Noor, also 29, and charged him with one count of first-degree murder and another count of second-degree murder. Const. Chuck Benoit declined to say which charge related to which victim.

Update: Musab A-Noor, 29, charged w/ 1 count of 1st degree murder and 1 count of 2nd degree murder in homicides of two women on Friday. 1/2 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) December 18, 2016

Nasiba A-Noor, 29, and Asma A-Noor, 32, have been identified as the victims in these homicides. 2/2 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) December 18, 2016

At least one mourner said the sisters’ untimely deaths came as a particular shock to a community with which they were heavily involved.

Sheema Khan said Nasiba A-Noor was a well-respected teacher of the Qur’an throughout the region.

She is listed as a staff member at the Tarbiya Learning Academy, an alternative school with a heavy focus on religion, and also conducted private lessons.