Austin the Alberta service dog killed in hit and run in Airdrie: RCMP

Alberta RCMP are appealing to the public for help finding a man who they say struck and killed a service dog while driving a pickup truck almost a month ago in Airdrie.

Police said Tuesday a woman was walking her roommate’s dog along 8 Street North near the Silver Creek area on Nov. 30 at about 7 a.m.

Austin, 8, was a male American Eskimo service dog, who police said was very close with his owner. He was used to provide medical assistance, but RCMP declined to comment on the owner’s medical status.

“The woman lost control of the dog, and the dog went out into the street where it was struck and killed,” Airdrie RCMP wrote in a statement. “It was apparent the driver saw the dog and slowed down, but did not stop after hitting the dog.”

Airdrie RCMP Cst. Jennifer Weedmark said she didn’t know why the roommate and not the owner was walking the dog and didn’t have details on how she lost control of Austin.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark blue or green pickup truck.

Weedmark said at this point, Airdrie RCMP are just looking to speak to the man.

“It is a hit and run to property, technically, so we just want to hear the other side of story and the circumstances around the incident,” she said, adding severity of charges for the offence (if any) would be up to a provincial court judge.

Anyone with information on the male driver or the vehicle is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).