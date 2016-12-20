Saskatoon weather outlook: temps above freezing before Christmas cool down

Above freezing temperatures kick off winter and the latest on your Christmas forecast are all below!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Clear skies last night allowed temperatures to drop down to -9 with wind chills making it feel like the mid-minus teens this morning.

It was a beautiful, sunny morning with a southwest wind up to 20 km/h, which helped boost the mercury up to -4 by noon.

Pretty nice noon hour under mostly sunny skies with a current temperature of -4 in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/B19rfngD73 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) December 20, 2016

We’ll keep warming for the rest of the day up to around -2 or so as some clouds build in later this afternoon associated with the next system moving into southern Saskatchewan.

Tonight

There is a slight chance of flurries this evening, but the main snow zone with this quick moving system will be south of the city.

That risk diminishes overnight as clouds clear out and temperatures drop back to around -11.

Wednesday

Winter officially begins tomorrow at 4:44 a.m. in Saskatoon, and it’ll be a mild kick off to the new season.

-18 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill when you head out the door Wednesday morning.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected through the day with winds picking up to around 20 km/h with gusts upwards of 40 km/h during the day as we warm up to a high just shy of the freezing mark.

Thursday-Friday

A fairly sizeable system slides into northern Saskatchewan and pushes us into some even warmer air on Thursday with an afternoon high above freezing under a mix of sun and cloud.

The cold front associated with that system will then crash through on Friday, bringing in the clouds, a chance of flurries and dropping temperatures back into mid-minus single digits.

Christmas Outlook

A system sliding by south of the border this weekend will bring some snow to southern Saskatchewan on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, however Saskatoon looks like it will miss out on that system.

We should see the cloud cover associated with that system on Saturday before it moves out for Christmas Day giving some sunshine by the afternoon.

Then for Boxing Day Monday, we should sit under mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

The big issue noticeable weather feature through the period will be the cool temperatures that are going to settle in.

We’re on the edge of the arctic air on Saturday thanks to that system to the south of us, so we’re looking at temperatures in the mid-minus teens right through into Monday, but overnight lows will likely drop into the minus 20s for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Given that we’re still a few days away from the weekend and at this point we’re on the edge of the system, there is still a good chance the Christmas forecast could change a bit in the coming days.

We will continue to keep you posted with the latest forecast track for Christmas in the coming days.

