Historic memorial plaques stolen from Strathcona County legion

RCMP are asking for the public’s help after four plaques dedicated to fallen soldiers were stolen from the Legion of Frontiersmen War Memorial.

Mounties believe they were taken sometime between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 24 from the site in the southeast corner of Strathcona County on Highway 14 and Range Road 205.

The monument is provincially and nationally recognized as a historical monument that is also a regional landmark for local residents.

The first plaque reads: “Dedicated to the memory of Frontiermen who fell in the Great War 1914-1918, erected by their comrades July 1935.”

The second plaque reads: “In memory of those who fell during the Second World War.”

The other two plaques commemorate two Dominion Commandants: Brig. A. Mack (Oct. 5, 1898 – Oct. 9, 1990) and Col. Lewis Scott (died 1965).

Strathcona County RCMP are investigating and ask anyone with information to call (780) 467-7741.