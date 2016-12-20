Penticton mayor makes taxpayer federation’s naughty list

The mayor of Penticton has made the Canadian Taxpayer Federation’s (CTF) 2016 naughty list.

Andrew Jakubeit and Penticton city council made the list for a variety of reasons including the controversy surrounding the proposed private waterslide facility in publicly owned Skaha Lake Park.

Jakubeit and council are under fire by the CTF for their hiring practices. The CTF says Penticton added 10 city managers and hired both a communications officer and engagement officer when the city’s population grew by only 411 people.

“As the public face of the city, the mayor should be the one engaging the public,” said CTF British Columbia director, Jordan Bateman. “Santa likes to vacation in Penticton, but city spending is going in the wrong direction and makes him wonder what’s really going on.”

The CTF’s naughty list includes Vanvouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and BC Transit which, according to the CTF, spent more than $40,000 for an online video ad to promote a bus route that doesn’t exist.