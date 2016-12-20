SGI upping auto fund administrative fees in the new year

Saskatchewan drivers will have to pay more in the new year for a number of SGI auto fund administrative fees.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance announced on Tuesday it is upping the fees “to better reflect the costs of doing services.”

Officials said most of the fees, including driver testing, appeals and inspections, have not increased in over 10 years.

While many fees are going up at least 50 per cent, some fees are going up over 100 per cent.

A class 5 road test will cost $55, an increase of 150 per cent, while a vehicle impound release certificate is going up from $50 to $125.

The ignition interlock program fee is more than tripling to $105 from the current $30.

SGI said the change will insure that costs are primarily being covered by the customer using the service or completing the transaction, instead of being subsidized by all vehicle owners.

Increases will be capped at $75/fee to limit hardship of customers and still need regulatory approval.

The auto fund is self-sustaining and operates on a break-even basis over time.