Mosaic donates $150K to Manitou Beach, Sask. for elevated berm

Manitou Beach, Sask., is getting some help from the Mosaic Company to deal with flooding.

Water levels on Little Manitou Lake have been rising for years, putting parts of the village at risk from flooding.

READ MORE: Manitou Beach, Sask. getting $3.9M to raise berms, hold back rising lake

Mosaic announced on Monday it is donating $150,000 to help build an elevated berm to keep back the rising lake waters.

The village’s mayor says the help is welcome.

“Such a generous donation has a tremendous impact on the finances of our small resort village community,” Gerry Worobec said.

“Our portion of the recent emergency flood prevention construction could exceed one million dollars, and we intend to use Mosaic’s generous grant to offset these costs.”

READ MORE: Concerns rise with lake levels at Manitou Beach, Sask.

Mosaic says many of its employees live in the area, so it was happy to help out.

“With almost 50 Mosaic employees currently living and working in the Watrous-Manitou area, we wanted to find a way to help out and preserve this special place for future generations”, Tyler Hopson, public affairs manager with The Mosaic Company, said in a statement.

Over 150,000 people a year visit the village to take in the mineral spa and the healing waters of the lake.

Manitou Beach is located approximately 110 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.