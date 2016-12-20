Halifax police seek help in Dartmouth Ultramar robbery investigation

Halifax police have released an audio recording and photographs in an effort to identify a suspect in the robbery of an Ultramar in Dartmouth in early November.

Officers were called to the Ultramar at 220 Victoria Rd. on Nov. 3 at 8:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery. A man had entered the store and produced a knife, demanding money from an employee, police said. He took an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes from the store and ran away on foot. Police say no one was injured.

In audio released by police, an employee is heard asking if the man wants packs of cigarettes but he tells her to give him the money first. He tells the employee he won’t hurt her then demands she “hurry it up.” He then has her fill a bag with cigarettes and is heard saying “fill it” multiple times. The man then tells her to go into the back room before he leaves.

Do you recognize this man's voice? Police look for help to id suspect in Ultramar robbery last month in Dart https://t.co/BCfhkvybkB 2/2 pic.twitter.com/rYujsTyPyH — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) December 20, 2016

Police have also released surveillance photographs in an effort to identify the man. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.