Montreal firefighters hand out Christmas baskets to families in need

Montreal firefighters battled poverty instead of flames Tuesday as they handed out Christmas baskets to families across the island.

“It’s a dream, my kids can’t believe firefighters are at the house,” said Roxanne Bombardier, a mother of six who is receiving presents and food.

“I have no words for how thankful I am.”

Over 2,400 firefighters wrapped, loaded and hand delivered baskets to 850 families.

“They’ve seen families who’ve lost everything. They just want them to have a good Christmas,” said Montreal Firefighters Association Ronald Martin.

“When we see them, it’s usually the worst day of their lives,” said Captain Mike Amess from Station 76 in Westmount.

“We’re their last hope. If they don’t know who to call, they call the fire department. When we show up, they’re not having a good day.”

The baskets are not specifically for families who have lived through a fire; they are for those in need, no matter what their situation.

“What I like the most is when the kids’ eyes light up and they see us with the gifts coming in,” said firefighter Danny Cardinale of Station 3 in Griffintown.

“The moms saying it’s like a breath of fresh air, they finally feel they’ll have a nice Christmas.”

This is the firefighters’ 29th Christmas basket hand-out.