Tail lights punched out in southwest Calgary road rage incident

Calgary police are investigating another violent road rage incident in the city.

It happened in the area of 9 Avenue and 7 Street S.W. at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim told police it happened after he braked suddenly, forcing the driver behind him to hit his brakes as well.

It’s alleged the driver behind the victim exited his vehicle at a red light and punched out the victim’s tail lights.

No injuries were reported.

As of 10 a.m., no arrests had been made.

