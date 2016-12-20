Man dies in collision west of Edmonton, child and woman injured
A 31-year-old man died Monday night after a collision west of Edmonton.
RCMP said a Chevrolet van failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Golden Spike Road and Highway 628 when it was hit by a pick-up truck.
The van was travelling westbound on Highway 628. The pick-up was travelling south on the highway.
The intersection is south of Spruce Grove.
READ MORE: 63-year-old man dies in collision west of Edmonton
A passenger of the van was taken to hospital but the 31-year-old man died of his injuries on the way.
The 26-year-old driver of the van and a five-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Driver in critical condition after crash on Highway 16 near Spruce Grove
The 18-year-old driver of the truck was treated at the scene.
Police said the name of the victim won’t be released.
© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments