December 20, 2016 12:17 pm
Updated: December 20, 2016 12:21 pm

Man dies in collision west of Edmonton, child and woman injured

By Web Producer  Global News

A 31-year-old man died Monday night after a collision west of Edmonton.

RCMP said a Chevrolet van failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Golden Spike Road and Highway 628 when it was hit by a pick-up truck.

The van was travelling westbound on Highway 628. The pick-up was travelling south on the highway.

The intersection is south of Spruce Grove.

Global News

A passenger of the van was taken to hospital but the 31-year-old man died of his injuries on the way.

The 26-year-old driver of the van and a five-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old driver of the truck was treated at the scene.

Police said the name of the victim won’t be released.

