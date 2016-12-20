Man charged in Marlborough Mall carjacking

Calgary police have laid charges in connection to a carjacking at Marlborough Mall last week.

It happened at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The driver left his vehicle running with his wife and kids inside while he went into a nearby restaurant.

Police said the suspect hopped into the vehicle and began to drive away. He travelled about 300 metres then stopped and exited after the man’s wife called 911.

Investigators announced Tuesday that Adrian Piotr Gembal, 31, of no fixed address, had been charged with one count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.