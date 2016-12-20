Ontario man wanted for allegedly attempting to lure child in Listowel

LISTOWEL, Ont. – Provincial police say they’re looking for a man following a suspected child luring incident in Listowel, Ont.

Investigators say an 11-year-old girl was walking home from school on Monday afternoon when she was approached by a stranger.

They say a white van pulled up alongside the girl and a passenger in the vehicle opened the passenger side door, called out to the girl and offered her candy if she’d take a ride with him.

OPP say the girl kept her distance, refused the offer and ran home and reported the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, possibly in his 30s, who was wearing a black ski mask, large black hat, black winter coat, black snow pants, black mitts and black boots.