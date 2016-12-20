Crime
December 20, 2016 12:53 pm

Ontario man wanted for allegedly attempting to lure child in Listowel

By Staff The Canadian Press

An O.P.P truck stands in the parking lot at the eastern Ontario regional Ontario Provincial Police headquarters in Smith Falls, Ontario on Oct. 22, 2012.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg/File
LISTOWEL, Ont. – Provincial police say they’re looking for a man following a suspected child luring incident in Listowel, Ont.

Investigators say an 11-year-old girl was walking home from school on Monday afternoon when she was approached by a stranger.

They say a white van pulled up alongside the girl and a passenger in the vehicle opened the passenger side door, called out to the girl and offered her candy if she’d take a ride with him.

OPP say the girl kept her distance, refused the offer and ran home and reported the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, possibly in his 30s, who was wearing a black ski mask, large black hat, black winter coat, black snow pants, black mitts and black boots.

