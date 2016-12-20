Saskatchewan Penitentiary remains under lockdown following riot

A lockdown at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary remains in place after 185 inmates in medium security destroyed parts of the prison during a deadly riot last Wednesday.

There are still plenty of questions as to what sparked the riot but it appears food portions being served to inmates may have played a role.

During the rampage, six inmates suffered non-life threatening injuries after being hit by shotgun pellets.

Another three were sent to hospital in serious condition after being assaulted by other prisoners, including Jason Leonard Bird, who died Wednesday evening.

A wake for Bird will take place on Tuesday.

An investigation into his death and the entire riot is still on-going.

“The investigation that is going to be done by both Corrections Canada and the police will be extremely difficult,” James Bloomfield, with the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, said in a phone interview with Global News.

“The amount of people involved with it as well as the amount of chunked up video from broken this and broken that, they have to really piece everything together between hand held cameras and whatever video was left throughout the entire building and then all the interviews as well.”

Officials hope to get the penitentiary back to normal operations as soon as possible.

A daily assessment of behavior, the ability to open certain areas and safety will dictate how quickly that happens.

