December 20, 2016
Workers evacuated after underground fire at PotashCorp Allan mine

PotashCorp says 114 miners trapped underground at its Allan potash mine have been safely evacuated following a fire.

A front-end loader caught fire Monday afternoon, spreading smoke through the potash mine.

The workers  were sent to refuge stations, where there was food and water, while officials waited for the smoke to clear.

A Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (PotashCorp) spokesperson said evacuations began at 9 p.m. CT and all miners were out within three-and-a-half hours.

No injuries were reported.

Normal operations at the mine are expected to resume on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Allan is approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

