Firefighters called to Winnipeg home for high carbon monoxide levels

WINNIPEG – Firefighters were called to a home in Elmwood after reports of high levels of carbon monoxide.

Before 11 p.m. Monday, fire crews were sent to a house on the 500 block of Washington Avenue.

The carbon monoxide level in the house was at 250 ppm. According to the fire department, a carbon monoxide alarm is triggered when levels hit 35 ppm. When the levels near 100 ppm, it’s dangerous.

No one was hurt from the carbon monoxide.

The fire crews ventilated the house.

The cause is under investigation.

This was the third carbon monoxide call in a little over a week for Winnipeg fire crews.

On Monday, guests at the Viscount Gort Hotel in the St. James area had to be evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide. No one was hurt

Last week, a man was killed from carbon monoxide poisoning while working at a business in St. Boniface.

Winnipeg’s fire commissioner is reminding people and businesses to make sure furnaces and chimneys are working properly. Carbon monoxide detectors should also be checked every six months.

Common symptoms of poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.