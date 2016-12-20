Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday December 20, 2016

Weather forecast update at 5am:

Give yourselves some extra time in the morning as some of you will have to shovel before you go to work or school today.



The snow will taper off by this afternoon or evening.

Expect a break from the snow on Wednesday, but another wave of moisture will push inland late Thursday with another chance of snow.

Today’s daytime high range: -1 to +4C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong