How celebrities have given back this holiday season

Aside from enjoying festivities with family and friends, several celebrities are getting into the holiday spirit by giving back.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and her Born This Way Foundation, which aims to empower young people to be nicer to one another, visited the Ali Forney Center for homeless LGBTQ youth in Harlem, New York on Dec. 5.

Surprising the youth at the shelter, the Bad Romance singer gifted them with new clothing and luxury items like makeup.

“These children are not just homeless or in need; many of them are trauma survivors. They’ve been rejected in some type of way,” Gaga said on TODAY. “My own trauma in my life has helped me understand the trauma of others.”

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara teamed up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to promote its 13th annual Thanks & Giving Campaign, which encourages people across the United States to support the hospital while holiday shopping. Her goal is to help raise awareness and funds for the ongoing battle to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“It’s so important to me to be a part of the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign because it’s a great way to help give hope to kids battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” Vergara, 44, said in a statement. “These beautiful children have such incredible strength and spirit. I hope everyone will join me in supporting St. Jude, as this magnificent hospital continues its groundbreaking research and life-saving treatments.”

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Kimmel and Luis Fonsi are also supporting the campaign. Each celebrity supporter stars alongside St. Jude patients in national TV spots and digital shorts.

“Every year the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign helps transform the holiday season into a time when we can all make a huge difference and help save the lives of precious children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” Aniston said. “St. Jude holds a special place in my heart, and I am honoured to lend my voice in raising awareness to support St. Jude’s lifesaving mission of finding cures and saving children in communities across America and around the world.”

The San Antonio Spurs

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs continued to give back to their community through the annual Spurs Holiday event. The twitter account for the Spurs tweeted a picture of team members Kyle Anderson and Davis Bertans serving some food to those less fortunate.

Two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Kawhi Leonard, dressed up as Santa Claus and delivered gifts to kids for Spurs Holiday Drive.

SANTA KLAWS ❤️ https://t.co/YvJBlWTg83 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 17, 2016

When Santa Klaws (@kawhileonard) shows up at your door https://t.co/e2VdIKcjjR — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 17, 2016

Alyson Hannigan

Actress Alyson Hannigan teamed up with FabKids to donate over half a million dollars-worth of clothing and accessories to Corazon de Vida, a for-purpose organization providing life-changing support for orphaned and abandoned children in Baja, Mexico.

The How I Met Your Mother star, who’s long supported the organization by visiting and volunteering, says that the cause couldn’t be closer to her heart. “As a mother, I can’t think of anything more important than providing children basic necessities and empowering them for a better future,” said Hannigan. “Corazon de Vida does exactly that and I’ve seen their impact. This is a cause I’m eager to partner on with FabKids because I believe together, we can all make a significant difference in the lives of many children.”

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon attended the Tiny Prints Presents the Baby2Baby Snow Day at The Grove in LA on Dec.12, where she mingled with little kids and chatted up Santa Claus. Witherspoon also handed out gifts to children and participated in some arts and crafts.

Baby2Baby is an organization founded by Kelly Sawyer and Norah Weinstein that provides low-income children with necessities like diapers and clothing.

Other guests included Selma Blair, Jessica Capshaw and Jamie King.

Udonis Haslem

Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem hosted his sixth annual Christmas Honor Roll Event in North Miami Beach on Dec.17. Haslem invited 80 underprivileged students who made the honour roll for a shopping spree at Toys “R” Us.

I'd like to thank everyone who helped make these kids Christmas a success. The Udonis Haslem Children Foundation hosted 80 honor roll students this weekend for our annual toy drive. Hands down my favorite time of year. No better gift I can give myself than the feeling I get from making these kids smile. Special s/o to Miramar girls basketball team for donating the time to make this event a success. #UDloveDaKids #blessed🙏 #strongNtheMindNpureIntheHeart A photo posted by Udonis Haslem (@ud40) on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:26am PST

The 13-year Heat veteran said bringing joy to these hardworking students is the least he can do. “With all the negativity going on in the world, I see these kids doing positive things, so being a leader for me is just to show these kids, if you stay on the right path and continue to work hard and you work hard at school, anything is possible,” he said, “and I just want to reward those kids for that.”