‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown cancels Calgary Expo 2017 appearance

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction/horror series Stranger Things, will no longer be attending the 2017 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Event organizers made the announcement on Tuesday, four months after her appearance was initially announced.

The 2017 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo runs from Thursday, April 27 – Sunday, April 30 at BMO Centre in Stampede Park.

The event would have marked Brown’s first appearance in Alberta.