Entertainment
April 4, 2017 2:00 pm
Updated: April 4, 2017 2:14 pm

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown cancels Calgary Expo 2017 appearance

By Online Reporter  Global News

Finn Wolfhard, left, and Millie Bobby Brown, right, in Stranger Things Season 1, Episode 1.

Curtis Baker/©Netflix/courtesy Everett Collection
A A

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction/horror series Stranger Things, will no longer be attending the 2017 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Event organizers made the announcement on Tuesday, four months after her appearance was initially announced.

The 2017 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo runs from Thursday, April 27 – Sunday, April 30 at BMO Centre in Stampede Park.

The event would have marked Brown’s first appearance in Alberta.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrow
BMO Centre
Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo
Calgary Expo
Christopher Lambert
Danielle Panabaker
Highlander
Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things
The Flash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News