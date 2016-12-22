Top 8 funniest Twitter accounts of 2016

It’s not easy to make people laugh. It’s even harder when you try to do it in 140 characters.

And yet, 2016 has proven that Twitter is a platform rife with laughs. Whether you follow established comedians or just have a few witty friends, scrolling through a funny feed can give new meaning to mobile entertainment.

There was plenty to laugh about this year — not the least of which included Donald Trump‘s Twitter rants, and the proliferation of Barack Obama and Joe Biden “bromance” memes.

But a few especially funny voices rose to the top of our social feeds to deliver giggles, chuckles and all-out guffaws.

Herewith is a round-up of eight of Twitter’s funniest tweeters in 2016:

@meganamram

Megan Amram is a former writer on Parks and Recreation, and author of the book Science… for Her!

I cannot BELIEVE Ben Carson was ever a doctor. It must've been a ratatouille situation under his hat — Megan Amram (@meganamram) December 5, 2016

Only five shopping-days til the apocalypse! — Megan Amram (@meganamram) November 3, 2016

@VancityReynolds

Ryan Reynolds is an actor and star of Deadpool (and something of a Canadian treasure). His humorous musings on parenthood are second to none.

The mobile above my daughter's crib is just a whole bunch of NuvaRings. So she remembers how lucky she is. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 20, 2016

On our 6am walk, my daughter asked where the moon goes each morning. I let her know it's in heaven, visiting daddy's freedom. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 16, 2016

@ApocalypseHow

A current writer on Conan (and formerly of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart), Rob Kutner’s breadth of comedy ranges from politics to social commentary.

Starbucks has released a high-tech coffee mug that’s controlled by your smartphone. And then, eventually, the Russians. — Rob Kutner (@ApocalypseHow) November 29, 2016

I'm ashamed to admit at tonight's Thanksgiving dinner, an ugly shouting match broke out between me and my calorie-counting app. — Rob Kutner (@ApocalypseHow) November 25, 2016

@MattBellassai

Formerly of BuzzFeed, Matt Bellassai established his brand of cynical comedy in a weekly show produced on the site called Whine About It. He has since signed with CAA and is currently producing his own web series, To Be Honest, and touring the U.S. as a stand-up comic.

if trump wins i hope i end up in the same gay camp as anderson cooper — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) November 9, 2016

i don't weigh myself because most scales don't know how heavy all the grudges im holding onto are — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) December 3, 2016

@stats_canada

This parody account makes up hilarious facts about Canada and has also spawned the book Stats Canada: Satire On A National Scale.

11% of Canadians are really Americans wearing flannel and hoping nobody notices — Stats Canada (@stats_canada) November 9, 2016

There's a 46% chance of Peter Mansbridge's replacement being the winner of a Roll Up the Rim contest — Stats Canada (@stats_canada) September 9, 2016

@kellyoxford

Kelly Oxford is a Canadian author and screenwriter living in Los Angeles. Although she often tweets hilarious snippets of conversations she has with her kids, she also spearheaded #NotOkay in the wake of the Donald Trump Access Hollywood scandal, a call for women to tell their stories of sexual assault on Twitter.

In case you wondered what living in LA is like: Me: Our neighborhood is great for trick or treating. 8yo: Last year I got seaweed. — kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) October 31, 2016

When Bea was 3:

3yo: I love u the mostest.

Me: I love u my tiniest baby.

3yo: I love u my oldest Mommy. My fossil Mom. You are a fossil. — kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) October 24, 2016

@aparnapkin

Witty and a little bit absurd, Aparna Nancherla is primarily a stand-up comic, but also appears on Inside Amy Schumer and was a writer on Late Night with Seth Myers.

Uncle To-Do List:

1. don't act creepy

2. get a known child's nose

3. return the nose (see #1) — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) December 5, 2016

"Fries or salad?" sums up every adult decision you have to make — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) December 4, 2016

@TFLN

Replete with gut-busting texts about sex and drinking, this account is probably the most insightful and hilarious look at millennial life and love.

(617): you're welcome to come here, except my beds from ikea so it's more unstable than i am — TextsFromLastNight (@TFLN) December 8, 2016