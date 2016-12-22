Top 8 funniest Twitter accounts of 2016
It’s not easy to make people laugh. It’s even harder when you try to do it in 140 characters.
And yet, 2016 has proven that Twitter is a platform rife with laughs. Whether you follow established comedians or just have a few witty friends, scrolling through a funny feed can give new meaning to mobile entertainment.
There was plenty to laugh about this year — not the least of which included Donald Trump‘s Twitter rants, and the proliferation of Barack Obama and Joe Biden “bromance” memes.
But a few especially funny voices rose to the top of our social feeds to deliver giggles, chuckles and all-out guffaws.
Herewith is a round-up of eight of Twitter’s funniest tweeters in 2016:
@meganamram
Megan Amram is a former writer on Parks and Recreation, and author of the book Science… for Her!
@VancityReynolds
Ryan Reynolds is an actor and star of Deadpool (and something of a Canadian treasure). His humorous musings on parenthood are second to none.
@ApocalypseHow
A current writer on Conan (and formerly of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart), Rob Kutner’s breadth of comedy ranges from politics to social commentary.
@MattBellassai
Formerly of BuzzFeed, Matt Bellassai established his brand of cynical comedy in a weekly show produced on the site called Whine About It. He has since signed with CAA and is currently producing his own web series, To Be Honest, and touring the U.S. as a stand-up comic.
@stats_canada
This parody account makes up hilarious facts about Canada and has also spawned the book Stats Canada: Satire On A National Scale.
@kellyoxford
Kelly Oxford is a Canadian author and screenwriter living in Los Angeles. Although she often tweets hilarious snippets of conversations she has with her kids, she also spearheaded #NotOkay in the wake of the Donald Trump Access Hollywood scandal, a call for women to tell their stories of sexual assault on Twitter.
@aparnapkin
Witty and a little bit absurd, Aparna Nancherla is primarily a stand-up comic, but also appears on Inside Amy Schumer and was a writer on Late Night with Seth Myers.
@TFLN
Replete with gut-busting texts about sex and drinking, this account is probably the most insightful and hilarious look at millennial life and love.
