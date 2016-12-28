Montreal in review: Social media stories that made an impact in 2016

From learning Irish to a snowy owl flying past a traffic camera on Highway 40, here are some Global News stories that made a splash on social media in Montreal this year:

Keep an eye on WatchMojo

“When we started, the vision was literally to inform and entertain through video — and the mission was to create a video on every topic.”

When Ashkan Karbasfrooshan dreamed up WatchMojo.com 10 years ago, he knew that video content would be king in this ever-expanding technological era.

READ THE STORY: #GreatMTLer: Ashkan Karbasfrooshan, the creator of WatchMojo.com

#KeepBeingAwesome

“Thank you for what you do to the community. Keep being awesome, Kevin. You’re my brother.”

Montreal teacher Saiswari Virahsammy is giving out random love notes to strangers – including comedian Kevin Hart.

READ THE STORY: Kevin Hart responds to Montrealer’s #KeepBeingAwesome note

Music wonderland

“We want to recognize the importance and value of these music creators and the role that they play in their communities as cultural entrepreneurs.”

The Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada named Montreal’s Mile End borough this year’s music creation capital of Canada.

READ THE STORY: Montreal neighbourhoods take top spots as Canada’s music creation capitals

Jouets Sont Nous

“Word-for-word, whether English or French, Best Buy, Scores and Old Navy do very little do explain what they sell in their stores.”

The debate over whether stores with English names in Quebec should have signs in French isn’t a new one, but it is one that’s been heating up lately.

READ THE STORY: Jouets Sont Nous or Toys R Us? Montrealer’s artistic take on Quebec store signs

Learning Irish

“Everybody thinks that we speak Gaelic, but no, that’s just the group, the branch of languages.”

Did you think learning a little Irish for St. Patrick’s Day would be easy? Think again!

READ THE STORY: 8 Irish phrases to help you get around on St. Patrick’s Day

Snowy owl on Highway 40

“An impressive traveller captured in full flight.”

A traffic camera in Montreal’s West Island captured a stunning image Sunday of a snowy owl taking to the air.

READ THE STORY: Snowy owl captures hearts in Montreal’s West Island

DIY terrace

“We’ve been open for five years, so people are still coming even though parking is hell.”

Rather than throw their hands up in the air, Hachoir restaurant took a different approach to the never-ending woes of construction and street closures.

READ THE STORY: Hachoir restaurant owner opens new ‘terrace’ in face of Montreal construction

Labour on Snapchat

“Honestly, I think If I hadn’t filmed the whole process, I would’ve had a nervous breakdown.”

Philip Balabanos decided to document every second of the process on Snapchat, calling it Making a tiny human: A Snapchat documentary.

READ THE STORY: Montreal Dad snapchats wife’s 3-day labour, creates video for daughter

Pokemon Go

“Only once they ticketed a few people, I saw them come back again and then started warning people.”

Pokemon Go has been taking over the world, but it’s become so addictive that some have forgotten about the rules of city.

READ THE STORY: Montreal police handing out fines to Pokemon Go players ignoring the law

#CanYouHearUs

“Muslim women are global dynamites, Nobel Prize winners, award-winning journalists, academics, professors, entrepreneurs.”

Muslim women across the country have taken to social media to ask the world #‎CanYouHearUsNow?

READ THE STORY: Why is #‎CanYouHearUsNow‬ such an important movement for Muslim women?

