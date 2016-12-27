Montreal in review: community stories that made waves in 2016

From meeting symphony orchestra maestro Kent Nagano to Brittany Kennell finding her voice and Shakespeare in the Park getting the green light in Brossard, here are some community stories that made waves across Montreal this year:

John Grant singers

“At first, it was difficult, but then I realized that I can pretty much do anything.”

Special-needs students at John Grant High School in Côte Saint-Luc were mentored by recording artist and producer David Hodges to produce an original song, Breakthrough.

READ THE STORY: Special-needs students at John Grant High School find their voices through music

Life with cancer

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to survive or not, so I wanted to record my journey for my children.”

First Nations filmmaker Roxann Whitebean didn’t let a Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis stop her from living her life.

READ THE STORY: Storyteller Roxann Whitebean has a unique view of the world

Vaudreuil-Dorion’s recluse

“We’re not going to let it happen – it just doesn’t make any sense – he needs to live in this house.”

After a public backlash that included a death threat, Vaudreuil-Dorion Mayor Guy Pilon said the city will be taking a new approach when it comes to deciding what is going to happen to Peder Mortensen‘s home.

READ THE STORY: City of Vaudreuil-Dorion scraps contentious plan to demolish senior’s home

Meeting Kent Nagano

“It’s a lot of work, a lot of rehearsals and a tremendous amount of artistic tension, but it’s fun and we all look forward to this.”

Maestro Kent Nagano is considered one of the most inspiring and exciting music conductors in the world – and you’ve got to have pretty good stamina to keep up with him.

READ THE STORY: Kent Nagano leads Montreal Symphony Orchestra to new heights

Charged to see a movie

“We were ready to walk right out, but I looked at my son and I was like, he’s so excited, how can we do this to him?”

A Montreal family was shocked after being told they had to pay $7 for a movie ticket for their two-month-old baby at Cinema Guzzo in Saint-Laurent.

READ THE STORY: Cinema Guzzo charges 2-month-old baby for movie ticket, leaves Montreal family stunned

Finding her voice

“It just feels so good to share the experience with everybody – with the fans, with family, with Montreal.”

Brittany Kennell made history on The Voice, becoming the first Canadian ever to perform on the American reality singing competition.

READ THE STORY: Quebec singer Brittany Kennell gets past battle rounds on ‘The Voice’

Shakespeare in the park

“There was a bit of a kerfuffle about whether we would be able to perform in Brossard.”

After “much ado about nothing” over language rules with Brossard city officials, the all-female cast of Shakespeare in the Park’s Tragedy of Julius Caesar finally took the stage.

READ THE STORY: Despite language setbacks, Shakespeare-in-the-Park play goes ahead in Brossard

Dancing with the Biebs

“This would be a great opportunity for me in my dance career.”

Justin Bieber may not be looking for Somebody to Love, but he was looking for a few young Beliebers to keep him Company on stage when his Purpose tour landed in Montreal.

READ THE STORY: Never Say Never: Montreal Beliebers take the stage with pop icon

Going to prom

“I haven’t look at any dresses because I have to fight to be allowed to go my prom first.”

Ariane Brunelle, a 17-year-old fashion model, was told she wouldn’t be allowed to go to prom or graduation because she spent too much time in front of the cameras

READ THE STORY: Teen model from Joliette not allowed to attend prom, graduation

Fighting anxiety

“Even if it’s the tiniest of quizzes, I’ll have kids breaking down in tears sometimes in my class and I don’t want to see that.”

Experts are seeing a rise in anxiety levels among school kids, mainly because of the Internet.

READ THE STORY: Montreal psychologist suggests fighting anxiety in children with mindfulness

