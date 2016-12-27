Montreal in review: the biggest local sports stories of 2016

From the trade of the year to a city swept up in soccer mania as the Montreal Impact advanced to the MLS Eastern Conference Final, here are the biggest sports stories Global News covered in Montreal this year:

Coming back to life

“The last time, when I crossed that finish line, my heart was not beating. They were doing CPR on me and that’s what people had seen on TV.”

Stéphane Demers came to Montreal from New Brunswick to run the half marathon last year. He went into cardiac arrest at the finish line — but didn’t let that stop him.

Leading the pack

“That’s how Quebecers are. They’re patriotic and they like to support our local guys.”

For the first time in the history of professional sports in Montrea, the head coaches of all three teams — the Canadiens, the Alouettes and the Impact— are Quebecers.

Blooming in basketball

“More than just being a basketball player, she’s a nice person.”

Nirra Fields has become the second Montrealer to make the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), overcoming incredible obstacles en route to a blossoming basketball career.

A sexist banner

Montreal Impact fans found reason to be upset, after a display of poor sportsmanship from Toronto fans.

Toronto FC issued an apology following the incident.

A heartfelt letter

“It was important to me that they knew that regardless of where I live and work, I will never stop raising money and awareness.”

In an emotional video to young patients at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, former Montreal Canadiens defenceman P.K. Subban once again proved his $10-million pledge is here to stay.

Quebec’s water polo game

“The league is pretty much everything I have right now to keep playing water polo.”

A new university women’s water polo league in Quebec is looking to expand the sport in Canada.

Ben Cahoon’s jersey retired

The Montreal Alouettes announced it will be retiring receiver Ben Cahoon’s No. 86 jersey.

Cahoon played 13 seasons as a slotback with the Alouettes, becoming the CFL’s all-time pass receptions leader.

Making history

“It’s a tough moment, for sure, for everyone, when you’re so close and falling short. But we’ll be back, and we’ll be even stronger.”

After a historic run to the MLS Eastern Conference Finals — making it further than the club ever has in the past, the Montreal Impact are taking it easy and getting ready for next year after being eliminated by Toronto FC.

March madness in Montreal

“I don’t know how good I can become.”

Standing at 6’10”, Montreal giant Chris Boucher has overcome a broken family, abject poverty and high school failure to become an NBA prospect and a star of March Madness for the Oregon Ducks‎.

Bye, bye Subban

“P.K. Subban is a special and very talented player.”

In a move that upset fans across the province, star Montreal Canadiens defenceman P.K. Subban was traded to the Nashville Predators for Shea Weber.

