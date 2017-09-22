Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra: Taste of CPO
News Talk 770 welcomes Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra’s Taste of Calgary Philharmonic at the Jack Singer Concert Hall on September 22.
Take a whirlwind tour through some highlights of the Orchestra’s 2017-18 Season! Led by Resident Conductor Karl Hirzer, this evening showcases selections from classic masterworks –Stravinsky’s blazing Firebird Suite and Dvorak’s thunderous New World Symphony – as well as the Irish traditional tune of Danny Boy and Jimi Hendrix’s iconic Purple Haze.
