Music
Sep 22 8:00 PM - 10:30 PM

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra: Taste of CPO

Where
Jack Singer Concert Hall - 205 8 Ave SE, Calgary, Alberta View Map
When
$ Price
Website
http://calgaryphil.com/event/taste-of-the-calgary-philharmonic/

News Talk 770 welcomes Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra’s Taste of Calgary Philharmonic at the Jack Singer Concert Hall on September 22.

Take a whirlwind tour through some highlights of the Orchestra’s 2017-18 Season! Led by Resident Conductor Karl Hirzer, this evening showcases selections from classic masterworks –Stravinsky’s blazing Firebird Suite and Dvorak’s thunderous New World Symphony – as well as the Irish traditional tune of Danny Boy and Jimi Hendrix’s iconic Purple Haze.

