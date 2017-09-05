Theater
Theatre Calgary: Blow Wind High Water

Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons - Calgary
September 5 – 30

Starting at $35
https://www.theatrecalgary.com/2017-18/blow-wind-high-water

News Talk 770 welcomes Theatre Calgary’s production of Blow Wind High Water at Max Bell Theatre in Arts Commons from September 5 – 30.

A raging flood threatens three generations of Calgarians as they struggle to come together to keep from going under. With a surging river and an aged patriarch trapped in time, the family attempts to create a legacy worth inheriting by future generations. A profound, playful, and magical new Canadian play.

