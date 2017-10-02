Top 7 Over 70

Other
The Top 7 Over Awards will recognize seven people who are achieving excellence in one or more of a myriad of fields in enterprises started after age 70. Jim Gray — a noted businessman, energy guru and philanthropist — initiated the idea of the awards after years of meeting exceptional seniors starting exceptional ventures later… Full details 

The Top 7 Over Awards will recognize seven people who are achieving excellence in one or more of a myriad of fields in enterprises started after age 70. Jim Gray — a noted businessman, energy guru and philanthropist — initiated the idea of the awards after years of meeting exceptional seniors starting exceptional ventures later in life.

Join News Talk 770 for this new exciting event on October 2 at the Hyatt Regency Calgary.
