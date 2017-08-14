EGADZ Saskatoon Downtown Youth Center: DAY OF MOURNING

AT-RISK SASKATOON YOUTH INVITE PUBLIC TO REMEMBER VICTIMS OF THE SEX TRADE

18th Annual Day of Mourning honours victims of exploitation, murder, suicide, overdose, and disease, remembering the lives lost while building awareness about sex trade exploitation and dangers.

It all started 18 years ago with a group of at-risk Saskatoon youth, who were inspired by the tragic death of one victim who lost her life while working in the sex trade. Since then, staff and youth have remained committed to honour and remember all such victims, those lost to our streets. Over the past 18 years, we have collected 114 names that will be honoured this year. Please join us in remembering these tragic deaths.

The Day of Mourning is made possible through the ongoing dedication of the volunteer Day of Mourning Youth Committee: “We are youth who have all been touched by the people whose lives have been lost—our sisters and brothers, mothers and fathers, aunts, uncles, friends. For us, EGADZ is a home, and over the past 18 years, we have shared our lives, dipping into each other’s memories of pain and loss we have each experienced, helping one another make it through our days of pain, our days of mourning. EGADZ and the Youth Committee organize this event every year to remember the victims, to support the families left behind, and to give strength back into the community. The Day of Mourning also helps to educate people about the root causes of the sex trade, while warning other high-risk youth about the very real dangers involved. Through the efforts of these committed young people, August 14th is officially recognized by the Government of Saskatchewan as the Day of Mourning to honour those who have lost their lives to murder, suicide, overdose, and disease related to the sex trade.

In the past year, we have added 9 more names to the increasing long list of deceased victims of the sex trade. EGADZ and the Youth Committee invite the public to join us in marking this occasion with memories, prayers, blessings by Elders, music, and a candlelight vigil down 20th and 21st Streets, where the sex trade and sexual exploitation is most prolific and visible. The ceremony features a reading of the victims’ names, and stories from “the street.” The evening culminates in a communal meal of stories and memories over homemade soup and bannock.

The 18th Annual Day of Mourning to Remember the Victims of the Sex Trade is a public event proudly sponsored by Affinity Credit Union and EGADZ Saskatoon Downtown Youth Centre. We invite one and all to join us in honouring the victims on this very important occasion. Together, we can create a feeling of hope, dignity, and self-respect out of these tragedies by affirming our commitment and concern for the victims, making sure that they and their families know they are part of a caring community.