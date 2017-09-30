150 Women of Inspiration Awards
Join News Talk 770 for the 105 Women of Inspiration Awards on September 30 at the Telus Convention Centre.
This Awards Brunch celebrates Canada’s Anniversary with 150 Women of Inspiration and present to Women of Inspiration in 11 categories, a special White Hat ceremony, and special keynote speaker Amanda Lindhout.
For more information, and to get your tickets, visit their website.