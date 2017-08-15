Hiroshima and Nagasaki Peace Committee: MEMORIAL GATHERING

The Hiroshima and Nagasaki Peace Committee is planning its annual memorial. The gathering is in memory of the devastating loss of life in the bombing in the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.

On August 16th, 1945 the United States dropped a massive bomb on Hiroshima, Japan killing 80,000 to 140,000 people and injuring 100,000 more. On August 9th the United States struck with a bomb on Nagasaki killing 74,000 people and severely injuring 75,000. The totality of the physical and human destruction was evident as the co-pilot of the Hiroshima bomber stated “My God, what have we done?” The Hiroshima/Nagasaki committee invites everyone to join us in a moment of remembrance of the loss of human life as well as the destruction brought on by nuclear weapons. We are gathering to say “Never again.”