Kidney Walk 2017
Join 680 CJOB for the 2017 Kidney Walk on Sunday, September 10th at Saint Vital Park! Saint Vital Park - 190 River Rd, Winnipeg, Manitoba. Kidney Foundation Of Canada - Manitoba Department
We invite you to join us for the 2017 Kidney Walk. Take the first step and register today! Register as an individual or put together a team to participate in Honour or in Memory of a loved one. Collect pledges and take part in a 2km Walk, 5km Run or Bike, or a 10km Bike.
This family-oriented event is geared toward people of all ages. Enjoy food, entertainment, prizes, a raffle and much more! Come on out, lace up your shoes, and join in the fun!
It’s about providing a better future for those affected by kidney disease, changing lives, and inspiring hope one step at a time. Register Now!!
Changing Lives…One Step at A Time!