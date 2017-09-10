Kidney Walk 2017

We invite you to join us for the 2017 Kidney Walk. Take the first step and register today! Register as an individual or put together a team to participate in Honour or in Memory of a loved one. Collect pledges and take part in a 2km Walk, 5km Run or Bike, or a 10km Bike.

This family-oriented event is geared toward people of all ages. Enjoy food, entertainment, prizes, a raffle and much more! Come on out, lace up your shoes, and join in the fun!

It’s about providing a better future for those affected by kidney disease, changing lives, and inspiring hope one step at a time. Register Now!!

Changing Lives…One Step at A Time!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER