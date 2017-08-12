Collectable Vehicle Show and Shine
- When
-
Add to Calendar 12-08-2017 10:00 12-08-2017 16:00 America/Toronto Collectable Vehicle Show and Shine
- Ages
- all
- Contact
- catydid@icloud.com 306-868-2101 (Cathy Geisler)
Come and see all the classic autos or bring one of your own and park with us. Beef on a Bun from 11:30am – 1pm in the Pioneer Display Building. Check out this week’s market vendors. People’s Choice Awards – prizes drawn at 3:30pm. Live music by “Feedback”! Have a cool one in the beer garden.
Call to confirm availability if you would like to attend the guided tour to the Avonlea Badlands at 9:15am-11:30am.