Collectable Vehicle Show and Shine

Avonlea Heritage Museum - 219 Railway Ave, Avonlea, SK View Map
all
https://avonleamuseum.ca/content/show-and-shine-0
catydid@icloud.com 306-868-2101 (Cathy Geisler)

Come and see all the classic autos or bring one of your own and park with us. Beef on a Bun from 11:30am – 1pm in the Pioneer Display Building. Check out this week’s market vendors. People’s Choice Awards – prizes drawn at 3:30pm. Live music by “Feedback”! Have a cool one in the beer garden.

Call to confirm availability if you would like to attend the guided tour to the Avonlea Badlands at 9:15am-11:30am.
