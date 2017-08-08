The Northern Pikes
$35.50 plus fees
nikki.stranieri@gmail.com
680 CJOB welcomes The Northern Pikes to the Burton Cummings Theatre on Thursday, November 23rd!
Check back here for a special presale password on Wednesday at 10am!
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the album Big Blue Sky, Saskatchewan’s own The Northern Pikes are hitting the road with stops across Canada, including one at the Burton Cummings Theatre, November 23.
After two independent EP releases, Big Blue Sky was released by Virgin Records Canada, after catching the ear of record label President Doug Chappell. The album hit the streets in June of ‘87 and featured the hit singles “Teenland”, “Things I Do For Money” and “Dancing In A Danceclub” introducing the band to a wider audience and expanding the touring range to all parts of Canada and the USA.
After 10 years of intense road life and non-stop travelling, eight Juno award nominations, four Gold records and one Platinum record, the band elected to go on an indefinite hiatus, the Pikes played their final concert on July 2, 1993 in Fort Frances, Ontario.
But now they are back and ready to celebrate. Don’t miss Canada’s own The Northern Pikes at the Burton Cummings Theatre, November 23. Tickets are $35.50 plus fees, and go on sale Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.