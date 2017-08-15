Nationwide Treasure Hunt for Valuable Art Works

Ever wonder how much that painting in the attic is really worth?

Consignor Canadian Fine Art is coming to Regina as part of a nine-city “Art Roadshow” in search of undiscovered art that might have been forgotten, overlooked or hiding in the attics of households across the country. Canadians are invited to bring in works of art for free verbal valuations and the chance to discover that they could be in possession of a hidden gem worth thousands of dollars.

Anyone interested in selling a Canadian painting, print or sculpture on consignment, receiving a preliminary auction valuation and/or curious to learn more about a piece of artwork they own, is invited to attend a free art appraisal event on August 15. For more information about Consignor Canadian Fine Art, auction services, consignments and upcoming auctions, go to http://www.consignor.ca.